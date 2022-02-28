More than 100 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid according to latest figures

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 74 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, February 22.

It is up from 59 people in hospital the previous Tuesday, February 15.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen by 20 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 93.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 70 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 56 the previous week and dwom from 97 a month ago.

Across England there were 8,948 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 284 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43 per cent.

The figures also show 35 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to February 20, down from 38 in the previous seven days, while 16 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from 14 the previous week.