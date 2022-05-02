NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 115 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, April 26.

It is up four from the 111 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, April 19.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased 2 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 113.

Across England there were 11,320 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 276 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 34 coronavirus patients in hospital as of April 19, down from 48 the previous week, but an increase from 38 on figures from a month ago.

Across England there were 11,320 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 276 of them in mechanical ventilation beds, including one at SFH.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has fallen by 15 per cent.