NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 111 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, April 19.

It is down nine from the 120 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, April 12.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased 39 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 80.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England there were 13,060 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 269 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sherwood forest Hospitals Trust.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital as of April 19, down from 50 the previous week, but an increase from 44 on figures from a month ago.

Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds, including one at SFH.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has risen by 10 per cent.