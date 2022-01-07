More than 100 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 113 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, December 28.

It is more than double the 49 people in hospital the previous Tuesday, December 21.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has also more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 40.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 66 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 44 the previous week and 20 a month ago.

Across England there were 15,044 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 797 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The figures also show 163 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to January 2, up from 70 in the previous seven days, while 26 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, up from 10 the previous week.