More than 100 new clinical workers join Sherwood forest Hospitals Trust

NHS Digital statistics show that 2,251 professionally qualified clinical staff were working at the trust – which runs King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – in January, 122 more than in January 2020.

The total number of 1,119 nurses and health visitors working for the trust was up by 55 on last year and doctors rose by 38 to 514.

Clinical workers increased from 2,128 in January 2020 to 2,251 at the start of this year.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief nurse, Julie Hogg.

According to the trust’s figures, January 2021 saw a 1,503 headcount – but in January 2020 it was 1,433, a difference of 70.

Meanwhile, in January there were 1,270.29 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) staff compared to 1,205.5 12 months earlier.

And in January of this year, the headcount figure for doctors was 554 – an increase of 39 on last year – while the FTE was 590.61 this year, compared to 549.46 in January 2020.

Across England, the number of professionally qualified clinical staff make up more than half of the hospital and community health service workforce.

In January, the number of such workers increased by 4.2 per cent – including an extra 9,800 nurses and health visitors and 6,400 doctors.

Nationally, separate figures show 36,200 vacant nursing jobs and 7,000 vacant medical posts in the three months to December.

The trust’s chief nurse, Julie Hogg, said: “We know it has been a difficult year across the healthcare sector and we welcome and support our new colleagues who have joined the trust in such unprecedented times.

“We know that there is more to do with regards to recruitment across the whole of the NHS, we hope that the fact we strive to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for our colleagues continues to make us an attractive place work.

“We received a good overall rating from the CQC with the care domain rated outstanding and King’s Mill as a site rated outstanding, which I hope also attracts more colleagues to apply for roles here.