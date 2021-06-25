Mansfield Palace Theatre Covid-19 testing centre to close

Health bosses say anyone without symptoms can attend the mobile testing unit in the car park of the One Call Stadium every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10am to 4pm.

They stress that Government advice is for everyone – including secondary schoolchildren and adults who have been fully vaccinated – to continue to get tested regularly to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Tests are quick and easy to do, they detect the presence of coronavirus and produce accurate results within 30 minutes,” said a Mansfield District Council spokesperson.

A Covid-19 testing centre at Mansfield Palace Theatre will close tomorrow (Saturday) – with lateral flow tests available at Mansfield Town Football Club from Monday.

"If you test positive you must self-isolate and book a PCR test online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling the NHS 119 service.”

Anybody who attends the testing unit must wear a face covering and, if they have a mobile phone, should take it along with them to register their test.

Free parking is available on site and trained staff will be at the site to help answer any questions.