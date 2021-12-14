Mansfield mayor urges residents to be cautious in run-up to Christmas as Covid alert levels increase

Last week the Prime Minister announced new restrictions to slow down the transmission of Omicron and to keep people safe from coronavirus as hospitalisations started to rise again.

Face coverings are now required by law in most indoor public places and office workers are advised to work from home if they can.

From Wednesday, certain venues and events will be required by law to check all visitors aged 18 years or over are fully vaccinated – currently a full course of vaccination without the need for a booster, but this will be kept under review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams

Visitors must also have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or that they have an exemption.

Along with this, all adults are encouraged to get fully vaccinated and to get a booster as soon as they become eligible.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The alert level for England has been raised from three to four, which means that transmission is high and that the pressure on our healthcare services is widespread, substantial or rising.“People who live and work in Mansfield can help to keep each other safe in the run up to Christmas by following the latest guidance on face coverings, vaccination and the use of lateral flow testing.“After a challenging two years we are all looking forward to celebrating with family and friends, but I urge people to do this with a good dose of festive caution.

“Residents should be reassured that all our essential and frontline services remain fully operational and customers can continue to access services in the usual way – most of this is now online but our contact centre and reception team are on hand if you need that bit of extra help.”

Lateral flow tests for people without symptoms are available weekdays at Mansfield Town Football Club and on Tuesdays in Robert Bye Way car park, Warsop. You can also collect home testing kits from these locations along with local pharmacies.

Visitors to Mansfield Palace Theatre, Mansfield Museum and any council premises including the crematorium are required to wear a face covering unless they are exempt.