Mansfield now has the county’s lowest Covid case rates, at 346 cases per 100,000, lower than England’s average rate which now stands at 481 whilst Nottinghamshire is at 433, lower than a week and a fortnight ago

However, Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire County Council’s director of public health, said rates remained at a “high level”, and that “any sense of reassurance grabbed from the figures were somewhat misplaced.”

He said “The rates are still quite a concern. I want to underline the need for ongoing caution. Coronavirus has not gone away.”

Coronavirus has 'not gone away' in Nottinghamshire health chief warns

Countywide, daily there was in excess of 500 people testing positive.

Although rates among children and young people were “falling quite steeply in the lead up to the half-term, continuing over the past week, rates for adults have not fallen at the same steep rate,” He said.

"Already, we see them rising, with the same picture among the over 60s.”

"We must take coronavirus seriously, there are still people vulnerable who haven’t caught it yet or had a vaccine.”

He encouraged people to take up vaccinations, and the booster for the over 50s, over 16s with vulnerability, or those who live or work in health and social care settings.

“I want to emphasise how effective these vaccines are at keeping you safe and out of hospital. Vaccines have helped keep the NHS and care systems going.”

He also urged people to get the flu vaccination “as soon as possible” and urged people to continue with the Covid measures.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for the CCG, said the NHS "remained under pressure in all areas”, and was seeing around half the level of hospital stays than in wave one. The NHS was seeing a "high demand” for a whole range of other illnesses.” she said.

There were now 50 vaccination sites, some offering walk-ins, including Kings Mill Hospital, and Mansfield Vaccination Centre, where boosters were available.

The 12-15s, schools vaccination programme was underway, bookable appointments were also available during half-term, and walk-ins, from 12-7pm, on Sunday at Kings Mill.

Lucy Hubber Nottingham’s director for public health reported city rates at 277, with 100 people testing positive daily.”

"Covid has not gone from the city” she said.