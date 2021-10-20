Mansfield has 15th highest covid infection rates nationally among the over-60s as cases once again begin to rise

According to Government data, Mansfield tallied up 87 new cases to October 12 – the most recent figures available – giving it the 15th highest rate in England at 306.9 per 100,000 people aged 60 and over – and more case than Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

Bolsover District came 47th nationally, with 53 new confirmed cases amongst older residents, giving it a rate of 245 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Ashfield was down at 74th nationally, with 74 new cases, and a total of 224.2; while Newark and Sherwood was 112th – with 71 new cases amongst the over-60s, and a total of 198.5.

Mansfield has the 15th highest covid infection rates amongst the over-60s nationally

Bassetlaw was a worrying seventh in the list – with 112 new cases and a total of 327.1 per 100,000.

The figures come after the UK recorded the largest daily rise in Covid cases since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.

On Monday, October 18, there were 49,156 new infections reported - the highest leap since July - government data shows.

This fell to 43,738 on Tuesday, the same day the UK recorded 223 deaths – the highest rate since March.

It comes one month into the NHS’s Covid booster jab campaign, targeting people at-risk.

Those aged over 60 have so far been given 1,963,828 top ups ahead of expected covid cases over winter.

Downing Street has now said the Government will keep a “close watch” on the situation.

Nationally, Coupland in Cumbria topped the list. with 83 new cases, and a total of 400.8 per 100,000 over-60s.

As of 12 October, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people of all ages in the UK was 410.8.

This has swiftly risen from a rate of 354.9 recorded just one week earlier on 6 October.

In England alone the rolling seven-day case rate stood at 410.4 per 100,000 people on 12 October.

Canterbury in Kent had the lowest rates in all local authority areas, with just 25 new cases amongst those aged 60 or over, with a total of 57.1 per 100,000 placing it at 316th.