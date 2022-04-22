Mansfield Covid death toll approaches 400

The national coronavirus dashboard shows 385 people had died in the area by Thursday, April 21, up from 384 on Wednesday.

A Covid-related death was also recorded in each of Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, taking their death tolls to 439, 296 and 262 respectively.

They are among 13,719 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 150,468 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 21.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.