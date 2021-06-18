Mansfield and Ashfield residents urged to head to King's Mill Hospital to 'grab the jab' this weekend

The Sutton hospital is offering vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18 as part of the ‘grab the jab’ initiative, and is encouraging anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward.

The news comes after the Government opened up the vaccination programme to all adults – but Amanda Sullivan, of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Care Commissioning Group said they want to target anyone eligible who has not yet come forward to get vaccinated.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at King's Mill Hospital this weekend

At a weekly Covid-19 briefing on Friday, held by Nottinghamshire County and Nottingham City Councils and the NHS, she said: “We would say to anyone who has not yet had their first vaccine, the door is open to anyone of all age groups.

“Cases are rising again because of the D Variant, and if you have been reluctant before then please come forward - this is open to all age groups.”

The hospital will be open for walk-in vaccinations from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20.

Public health officials also warned residents to be careful and follow social distancing rules for anyone planning on heading to the pub or having friends round to watch tonight’s (Friday, June 18) football match between England and Scotland as part of Euro 2020.

Rates across Nottinghamshire are still relatively low compared to the national average, with 47 new cases per 100,000 in the county, compared to 75 per 100,000 nationally.

Mansfield is currently recording rates of 18 per 100,000, while Ashfield is slightly above the county average at 48.5 per 100,000. Bassetlaw has just 15 per 100,000.

However, cases have spiked in Rushcliffe, showing rates of 100 per 100,000, and public health specialists are working with local partners to drive the figure down.

The vast majority of new cases (98 per cent) are now the D Variant – first identified in India – with the majority of cases among the 18-21 age group.

But there has also been an increase in cases of people in the 22 to 40 age group, figures show.

The meeting also highlighted the health impacts of ‘long Covid’, with some sufferers still showing symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle pain up to 12 weeks after first being diagnosed.

Jonathan Gribbin, head of public health for Nottinghamshire, said: “There’s a risk that infection with Covid-19 will have a long-term impact on your quality of life, and of the people around you.

“We can take action against the long-term impact of Covid-19, so to show Covid-19 the red card, grab your jab now. If you have had the first vaccination then get the second dose and test yourself twice weekly. I am confident that Nottinghamshire can enjoy full protection against Covid-19.

“However, Nottinghamshire is in the early stages of a third wave and I am urging people across the country to keep all of the measures in mind. This will buy us extra time to get more people vaccinated."