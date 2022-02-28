Just more than 70 coronavirus cases in Mansfield and Ashfield in latest 24-hour period

A total of 32,859 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, February 25, up 33 from 32,826 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,049 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,292.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 42 in the last 24 hours to a total of 37,118, giving an infection rate of 28,922 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 42 to 33,550, an infection rate of 27,248, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by just 17 to 23,020 and an infection rate of 28,313.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,601 over the period, to 18,804,765.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

One Covid-related death was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Bolsover, taking the death toll to 250 people.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged at 369, 407 and 271 respectively.

They are among 12,843 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 60,278 people in Mansfield have received a booster or third does of a Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday, February 22, 60 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 78,988 people, or 78 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 71,568 people, 64 per cent, have received a booster, while in Newark & Sherwood, it is 74,778 people, or 66 per cent.

In Bolsover, 48,417 people, 67 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab.

Across England, 66 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.