The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 471 people had died in the area by January 19.

In Ashfield, the figure stands at 555, while the death toll in Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover stands at 384 and 322 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among 16,644 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 44 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, February 1, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on February 1, at 8am, was down from 69 on the same day the previous week.

It is also down from a month ago. There were 86 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of February 1, down from 23 on the same day the previous week and 18 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36 per cent.