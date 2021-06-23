Here's where adults can get a walk-in Covid jab in Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend

Health chiefs say anyone who has not had their first dose – or those who had their second dose on or before April 30 – are encouraged to pop along and have their vaccine.

There are nine sites across the county, open from 8am-8pm, including:

- The Mansfield Vaccination Centre at the former Wickes store on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk-in Covid-19 jabs for all eligible adults will be available from Friday, June 25, to Monday, June 28, as part of Nottinghamshire’s Big Weekend for vaccinations. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images)

- King’s Mill Hospital Vaccination Hub at the Education Centre;

- Ashfield Health Village on Portland Street, Kirkby.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “We know the rate of infection is increasing nationally and we are seeing increases in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

"We have seen in the past that a few cases can very quickly lead to a big increase in community transmission.

"That is why it is important that we all get our vaccine and protect ourselves as soon as possible.

"The process will be really quick and easy and there will be no need to book an appointment at any of the nine sites that are open over the Big Weekend.

"I would urge the public to visit the sites early to receive a vaccine to help protect themselves, their families and their loved ones.”

All sites will be offering both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to the public.

Trained staff will be available at the vaccination sites to answer your questions.

Please click here for more information.