Coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the UK, official figures show. There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000. Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At a neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week up to November 25. Here are the Mansfield District Council wards with the highest case rates right now.

The figures are according to the latest stats available on the Government’s interactive case rate map, shown per 100,000 people over a seven-day period up, to November 25, 2021.

1. UP: Cases rise in Mansfield town centre and Broomhill UP: Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill in the seven days to November 25, 2021 has seen 39 total cases. The rate has increased relative to the previous week by 16 (69.6%) Case rate per 100,000 people are now at 367.8 Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

2. DOWN: The numbers of Covid 19 cases are reducing this week at Newgate and Carr Bank DOWN: Newgate and Carr Bank in the seven days to November 25, 2021 has 35 total cases. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-3 (-7.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people are now at 419.2. Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

3. DOWN: Grange Farm and Ladybroook saw a drop according to the latest coronavirus case figures DOWN: Grange Farm and Ladybrook in the seven days to November 25, 2021 saw 35 total cases The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-3 (-7.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people at 419.2. Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

4. DOWN: The case rate figures for Covid 19 decreased for Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley DOWN: Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley, In the seven days to November 25, 2021 there were 19 total cases. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-6 (-24.0%). The case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 318.7. Photo: Google Map Photo Sales