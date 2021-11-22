See which areas of Mansfield have the highest and lowest rates of Covid infection

Here's the latest Covid rates by electoral ward in Mansfield - this is how it's looking where you live

As Covid 19 case rates remain high nationally, here you can find out what the latest numbers are for your area.

By Dale Spridgeon
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 5:56 pm

Take a look at the coronavirus stats area by area, for the Mansfield area. The figures are according to the latest numbers on the Government’s interactive case rate map.

The stats reveal mainly rising figures for many of the Mansfield District Council wards and are shown per 100,000 people over a seven-day period up, to November 16, 2021.

To see the government's interactive map, and latest national Covid 19 figures, see: https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Rising cases at Abbot Road and Pleasley Hill

UP: Abbott Road and Pleasley Hill in the seven days to November 16, 2021, the total cases are 34. The rate has increased relative to the previous week.8 (30.8%) The case rate per 100,000 people is now 400.8.

Photo: Google Map

2. Increases seen at King's Walk, Berry Hill and Oakham

UP: King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham in the seven days to November 16, 2021total cases are 56. The rate has increased relative to the previous week.32 (133.3%) with the case rate per 100,000 people at 447.4.

Photo: Google Map

3. Cases are dropping in Mansfield town centre and Broomhill

DOWN: Mansfield town centre and Broomhill in the seven days to November 16, 2021total cases are 19. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-20 (-51.3%) with the case rate per 100,000 people at 179.2.

Photo: Google Map

4. Figures remain constant on previous week in Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley

STAYED THE SAME: Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley. In the seven days to November 16, 2021 total cases were 23. The rate has not changed relative to the previous week.0 (0.0%). The case rate per 100,000 people is 385.8.

Photo: Google Map

