Here's how many patients are being treated for Covid-19 at King's Mill Hospital trust

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 22 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at the trust – which runs King’s Mill Hospital.

Across England there were 1,301 people in hospital with Covid as of June 22, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 96 per cent.