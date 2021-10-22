In its bid to reduce pressure on its services and keep people safe ahead of winter, the NHS in Nottinghamshire is reminding the public in Mansfield, Ashfield and across the county, of the importance of taking up the booster vaccine.

Some 80 percent people over 18 in Nottinghamshire have already had the two main doses, but the top-up dose is now available for those eligible.

It comes as deaths by Covid 19 shot up in the latest UK figures, by 10.8 percent. Nationally, there were 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on October 21, and 912 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting a jab

In the latest case rate figures, on the Nottinghamshire County Council website, Mansfield’s case rates now stand at 533 in the past seven days, a rate of 487.6 per 100,000, (up to and including figures to October 16).

Ashfield remains higher at 773 cases, in the past seven days, with a rate of 604.3 up to and including figures to October 16.

Eligible for a top-up?

Boosters are being offered to over 50s, people over 16 with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, and health and social care workers.

Grab a jab!

People are eligible once six months (185 days) has passed since their second dose.

Those eligible are being contacted by the NHS in Nottinghamshire, with invites being sent out by letter or text, but some vaccination sites are already accepting walk-in appointments including vaccination centres at Mansfield and Sutton.

The full eligible list includes:

People aged 50 and over People who live and work in care homes Frontline health and social care workers People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 People aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19 People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis) People who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose.

Grab a jab time

Where to get booster jab in Mansfield and Ashfield

Anyone eligible, who has not yet received an invitation can ‘walk-in’ at sites, including King’s Mill Hospital Vaccination Site, the Mansfield Vaccination Centre (also known as the former Wickes retail store off Chesterfield Road) as well as the Forest Recreation Ground Vaccination Site in Nottingham.

“Tough winter period” for NHS

Rosa Waddingham, Chief Nurse at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG is urging everyone eligible for a booster to take up the offer ahead of what is expected to be a tough winter period” for the NHS.

She says getting the top-up vaccine is the “best way to protect yourself and your loved ones" and also advocates the flu jab, at a recent press briefing saying “It is really important those at risk have had flu and booster vaccination.”

“Locally we have dozens of pharmacies and GP practices inviting eligible patients forward for a booster, but if you are eligible and have not yet been invited, we are offering walk-in appointments at certain sites. Please use the GrabAJab website to find site opening times.” She said.

On arrival at a walk-in site for a Covid booster, clinicians will check eligiblity, there’s no need to bring any documents.

See the grab a jab, website, visit https://nottsccg.nhs.uk/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/where-to-go-for-your-covid-19-vaccination-appointment/

What jab will I get?

It is usually Pfizer or the Moderna jab. Most people will be offered a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Moderna vaccine. According to the government’s web site https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-booster-vaccine/ booster doses may be different from the vaccine originally given during the first and second doses.

Some people may be offered a top-up dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, vaccine if they cannot have the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Thos with severely suppressed immune systems may need a third jab to be considered fully vaccinated. They may also get boosters at a later date.

Third doses (not boosters) for immunosupressed

The Government has also announced that people who are immunosuppressed should have a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – this is not a booster, but a third dose – to ensure that such people receive the same protection given by two doses for those with normal immune systems.

Letters are being sent from specialist teams at the hospitals to invite those eligible to receive their vaccine. People who are eligible can then walk into any vaccination sites with their eligibility letter to get their third dose.

They are available at:

King’s Mill Hospital Vaccination Hub: Mansfield Road, Sutton. Mansfield Vaccination Centre: Chesterfield Road, Mansfield. Forest Recreation Ground Vaccination Site (From October 21): Forest Recreation Ground, Gregory Blvd, Nottingham.

See the GrabAJab website for opening times.

Please note, a booster dose will be needed six months from the date of a third primary course dose.

Are jabs safe?

More than 4.2 million of these doses are reported to have been administered in England since September 16 and 80 per cent of people over 18 in Nottinghamshire have already had the two main doses. According to Nottinghamshire County Council’s website, the Covid-19 vaccine is “safe and effective.”

It claims: “As with any medicine, vaccines are highly regulated products. Vaccines go through several stages of lab tests and clinical trials before they are approved for use. It is important that you get both doses of the vaccination, and if you’re eligible the booster vaccine six months later. It is never too late to get vaccinated.” Anyone having concerns over vaccination safety, is encouraged to talk to a healthcare professional

Help prevent Covid 19 transmission

Heading into the winter months the following of “sensible guidance to stay safe” is being encouraged.

Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health for Nottinghamshire recently warned "Covid has not gone away” although he told a press briefing “prospects were slightly better than last year, due to the vaccination programme,” helping to keep people from serious illness.

He reminded Chad readers to o keep up with Covid safety measures; ‘hands, face, space.’ washing hands, wearing masks and keeping a distance. He also urged people to socialise outside, or indoors in well ventilated areas, opening windows, to take up the offer of the vaccines and boosters, and take advantage of asymptomatic lateral flow tests and for symptoms, PCR tests.

He said “It’s important to remind ourselves that it’s uptake of the vaccine which is preventing local people from needing treatment in hospital. Even if you’ve had the vaccine, it is essential to get a PCR test if you have symptoms of Covid.

“We can all reduce the spread of the virus through frequent hand-washing with soap, by using face coverings in crowded indoor settings, and by socialising outdoors or in rooms with plenty of fresh air circulating.

“Vaccinations will continue to play a crucial part in protecting yourself and the local NHS and care system this Autumn and Winter. So if you haven’t taken up the Covid-19 vaccine offer or are eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine, I urge you to get protected.”

What ages can now be vaccinated?

Anyone aged 12 and over in England can now get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination programme rolled out in Nottinghamshire recently, and will see healthy school-aged children aged 12 to 15 primarily receive their Covid-19 vaccination at school, through the schools’ immunisation programme.

Vaccination healthcare staff require parental, guardian or carer consent in line with existing school vaccination programmes.

UK latest Covid deaths and statistics

The latest UK statistics on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard (last updated on Thursday, October 21) has showed there were 1,103,117 tests reported on October 20, 2021, an increase of 1.2% compared to the previous seven days.

Deaths rising

There were 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on October 21, 2021.

Between October 15, 2021 and October, 21, 2021, there have been 912 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 10.8% compared to the previous seven days.

Tests

Between October 14, and October 20, 2021, there have been 6,491,793 tests.

A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, 52,009 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on October 21, 2021.

Between October 15, 2021 and October 21, 2021, 327,537 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 17.9% compared to the previousseven days.

Hospital cases up

Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital. 959 people with coronavirus went into hospital on October 17, 2021. Between October 11, 2021 and October, 17, 2021, some 6,315 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 15.4% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 8,142 patients in hospital with coronavirus on October 20, 2021. Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

Cases on a mechanical ventilator

There were 872 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on October 20, 2021.

Vaccinations

Vaccines are currently given in 2 doses, at least 21 days apart.

49,554,407 people had been given a first dose by the end of October 20, 2021.

45,460,122 people had been given a second dose by the end of October 20, 2021.