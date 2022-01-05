There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34 per cent from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2,252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2,198 cases per 100,000. Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1,113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Mansfield is now 144th in UK’s ranking by biggest rise in past week (where 1 = biggest rise). It saw 1,689.1 new cases per 100,000 in the week up to December 30.

The number of new cases in the same time was 1,847, which represented a 58.8 percentage change in new cases over a week.

In the previous week (to December 23) Mansfield was ranked 130th in the UK, when the rate of new cases per 100,000 in the week to December 23 was 1,077.3 and the number of new cases in the week to December 23 was 1,178.

Here are the ward areas in Mansfield with the biggest rise in case rates over the past seven days up to December 30.

1. Edwinstowe and Clipstone up 91.6 per cent Edwinstowe and Clipstone In the seven days to December 30, 2021 Total cases are at 228 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. UP 109 (91.6%) Case rate per 100,000 people is at 2,049.1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Newgate and Carr Bank was up 77.5 per cent Newgate and Carr Bank: In the seven days to December 30, 2021 Total cases are at 142 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. UP 62 (77.5%) Case rate per 100,000 people is at 1,700.6 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Market Warsop up 66.1 percent Market Warsop In the seven days to December 30, 2021 Total cases are at 93 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. UP 37 (66.1%) The case rate per 100,000 people is at 1,498.1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Woodhouse up 75 per cent Mansfield Woodhouse In the seven days to December 30, 2021 Total cases are at 154 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. UP 66 (75.0%) Case rate per 100,000 people is now at 1,811.6 Photo: Google Photo Sales