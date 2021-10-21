The government’s interactive case rates map has revealed some of the cases rates figures across Mansfield District Council wards, shown per 100,000 people for the seven-day period up to October 15.

The areas showing the highest cases numbers appears to be Oak Tree and Ransom Wood, current total cases are recorded at 28, the rate has increased relative to the previous week by 11, a rise of 64.7 per cent with case rates per 100,000 people now at 433.2.

Grange Farm and Ladybrook have also seen more, recording 71 cases, up by 20, a 39.2 per cent rise, since the previous week, with case rates per 100,000 at 674.1.

However, in most other areas they were falling, in Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill wards, total cases were 35, a decrease was shown of -6, down 14.6 per cent on the previous week’s figures, with case rate per 100,000 now at 330.

Mansfield itself, had 546 cases, a drop of 99 ( down 15.3 per cent) case rates per 100,000 now at 499.

However, nationally cases are now rising again – and Mansfield has been recorded as the 15th highest district in the country for infection rates in people aged over 60.

