Health chiefs issue Covid warning to fans ahead of England Euro 2020 clash

The eagerly-anticipated tournament – delayed by a year because of the pandemic – kicked off last night and is expected to see thousands of supporters flock to pubs in the coming weeks to watch games.

England begin their quest to win their first major trophy since 1966 when they take on Croatia at Wembley on Sunday and with temperatures expected to nudge 30C, fans are being urged to ‘ensure that the party doesn’t become an outbreak’ amid fears of a looming rise in Covid 19 in Nottinghamshire.

Health bosses are reminding people to remember Covid safety measures while watching Euro 2020 in pubs or at home with friends and family. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Nottnghamshire County Council’s director of public health, Jonathan Gribbin, said he was looking at Euro 2020 to be a ‘mood lifter’ for people and an opportunity for people to ‘get together with others’.

But he urged folk to remember the rule of six indoors – only meeting six people or two households – and follow Covid safety measures in other settings.

He said: “Excellent work has been done in the district and borough councils across Nottinghamshire with the hospitality industry. They’ve been hard at work engaging with pubs and venues who will be screening Euro 2020, working with landlords and their staff to ensure Covid risk assessments are all up to date.

"If you are a resident in Nottinghamshire going out to enjoy a screening of 2020 at a pub, expect to see posters asking you to register, which is mandatory, your details will be collected by the landlord.

“You will also be asked to remain seated and follow other Covid safety measures.

"If you are watching the football in a pub this weekend, make it your business to help the landlord and staff to keep everybody Covid safe.

“Remember, keep your defences tight. Use social distancing, face covering, position furniture at a distance, keep up with hand-washing. It is so effective and such a simple thing to do.

"If people are visiting your home inside, remember to open the windows and let in plenty of fresh air in. Meet outdoors if you can.”