A total of 459 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 5, up from 453 on Wednesday, December 21.

The figure in Ashfield rose by eight over the same period, from 532 to 540, while three more deaths were recorded in Bolsover, where the figure rose from 314 to 317.

The death toll across Newark & Sherwood rose by five, from 373 up to 378.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5, up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.

They are among 16,333 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 86 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on January 4, at 8am, was up from 83 on the same day the previous week.

It is up 95 per cent on a month ago. There were 44 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of January 4, up from nine the previous week and 11 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78 per cent.

