Four suspected Omicron cases in Mansfield and Ashfield
The latest Government figures reveal two suspected cases of the Omicron variant in Mansfield – and two further suspected cases in neighbouring Ashfield.
Suspected cases are specimens found to be without a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in Omicron cases but present in Delta cases.
The data covers the period up to December 6.
The actual number of cases across the country is believed to be much higher.
Health officials have also renewed their call for everyone eligible to come forward for a Covid booster jab after early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency showed a third vaccine dose prevents about 75 per cent of people from getting any Covid symptoms.
Prof Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said Omicron appeared to be so infectious that ‘you have to work on the basis that anyone you come into contact with has it’.