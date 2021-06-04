Four patients with Covid-19 treated at King's Mill Hospital trust, new figures reveal

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 1 was in line with the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital, occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 67 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.

Across England there were 776 people in hospital with Covid as of June 1, with 123 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 29 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 24 per cent.

The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 30.

This was down from two in the previous seven days.