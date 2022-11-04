A total of 435 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, November 3, up from 432 on the week before.

The number in Ashfield rose one, from 511 to 512.

They are among 15,729 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3.

Elsewhere, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community Hospital, as well as Sutton’s King's Mill and Newark hospitals, was caring for 101 coronavirus patients in hospital as of November 2, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was up from 95 seven days’ previously.

There were 91 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of November 2, the same as the previous week and up from 12 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has fallen 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on ventilators has decreased 10 per cent.

