Five patients treated for Covid-19 at King's Mill Hospital trust

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 18 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs King’s Mill Hospital – occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 71 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Across England there were 749 people in hospital with Covid as of May 18, with 114 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 55 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 58 per cent.

The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 16. This was down from four in the previous seven days.