Five more Covid deaths in Mansfield and Ashfield over last week

A total of 499 people had died in the Ashfield when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6, up from 497 on September 29.

In Mansfield, the figure rose from 421 to 424

They are among 15,343 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ashfield or Mansfield.

