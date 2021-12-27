As many of us have spent Christmas with family, in the pub or at parties, there will be in an increased need for coronavirus testing in the coming days, or those wishing to book their coroanvirus booster jab.

Nottinghamshire County Council have released the following information on the opening times for both testing sites, and vaccination hubs in the area.

The PCR site at Grove Street for those with symptoms, or who need confirmation after a positive result on a lateral flow test, will be open from 8am until 6pm on December 27 to December 31.

Here's the opening times between now and January

It will also open from 10am - 2pm on New Year’s Day, before reverting to normal operating times from January 2.

Community testing sites for lateral flow tests, for people without symptoms, will be closed 27 - 28 December 2021, and again between 1 - 4 January 2022.

Mansfield Town Football Club test site on Quarry Lane will be open from 8am until 4pm on Wednesday 29 to Friday December 31.

The sites below will also be open from 9am – 3.30pm on the following days:

Sutton in Ashfield, Portland Square – Thursday December 30.

Ollerton, Forest Road car park – Thursday December 30.

Kirkby in Ashfield, Market Square – Friday December 31.

To book a test, go online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or phone 119.

Walk-in sites for coronavirus vaccinations are open 9.30am-4.30pm, from December 27.

For a list of Covid-19 vaccination sites, visit NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG website.