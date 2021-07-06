End of social distancing and capacity restrictions will be a ‘huge boost for businesses’

The changes include the end of one metre-plus social distancing, no need to to wear masks indoors, in shops and on public transport, the legal limits on people meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed and all businesses will be allowed to reopen, including night clubs.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire) chief executive, said: “The announcement by the Prime Minister will spread a feeling of cautious relief among businesses, who will view this as a huge boost to their prospects of managing a full recovery.

“This news builds on the positive sentiment we’ve detected in the East Midlands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the Covid-19 pandemic at a virtual press conference at Downing Street on July 5

“Building on the success of the vaccine rollout, the sentiment of personal responsibility informed by the Prime Minister in how we go about our daily lives in future will allow businesses to plan as they see fit, which in turn will create an even greater sense of confidence.

“While the hospitality industry is enjoying a great summer bounce back, it has still been severely held back by capacity limits that have also affected the leisure and events industries.

“So there will now be a lot of excitement in the countdown to July 19, when we sincerely hope the Government will indeed go ahead with stage four of its roadmap to reopening our economy and lift almost all the remaining restrictions.

“Dropping homeworking guidance for office-based businesses is another important step in our return to normality.

"While we expect the future of work to be a hybrid between the office and home where this is possible for some, the majority of businesses we represent have told us the office will remain a key part of their organisations – especially for younger employees who benefit from working alongside more senior colleagues and have perhaps felt more socially isolated during the pandemic.