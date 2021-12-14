Covid cases rise by nearly 400 across Mansfield and Ashfield

A total of 19,934 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, December 13, up from 19,738 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 18,229 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,309.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 197 to 22,722, with the infection rate now standing at 17,705 cases per 100,000 people.

Postive tests in Newark & Sherwood rose by 317 over the weekend, to 19,739. The rate of infection in the district now stands at 16,289.

In Bolsover, cases increased by 136 to 14,012 and an infection rate of 17,234 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

Two more coronavirus deaths were recorded over the weekend in Ashfield, alongside one in Newark & Sherwood, taking their respective death tolls to 366 and 237.

No new Covid-related deaths were recorded in Mansfield and Bolsover, where the death tolls remain at 331 and 226 respectively.

They are among 11,608 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in that district.

Doses

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,934 people had received both jabs by Sunday, December 12, 75 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 88,501, or 79 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 89,004, or 78 per cent. In Bolsover, 57,774 people had received both jabs by Sunday, 79 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.