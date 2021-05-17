The vehicle will be stopping off in the car park on Egmanton Road – behind the shop – on Bellamy Road estate, from 10am-noon.

No appointment is needed and anyone eligible for a vaccine – including the clinically vulnerable, carers and those who work in front line care – can simply walk in for their first jab.

The vaccine on the bus will be administered by trained NHS staff.

A Covid-19 vaccination bus returns to Mansfield today to deliver jabs in hard to reach communities around the district. (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

NHS officials in the area have teamed up with Mansfield District Council and local voluntary and community organisations to bring the mobile vaccination bus service to the district to help to get the vaccination rolled out in areas where take up has been lower.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: "The vaccine is helping to bring down cases of the virus - but it has not gone away yet so we all still need to do our bit

"We urge people who are eligible but have not yet been vaccinated to come forward.

"Every dose of the vaccine helps to keep Mansfield safe and vaccinated people are far less likely to get seriously ill with Covid-19 or be admitted to hospital.

"I feel much more at ease now that I have had mine.

"The vaccine is safe and if you do get any side effects, they are more than likely going to be mild, such as a sore arm, feeling tired, a headache or feeling achy."

- Appointments to have the job can also be booked online at a local vaccination centre via https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination or by calling 119.