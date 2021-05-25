Covid-19 testing centre in Mansfield closing

The centre will be closed from Wednesday, May 26, and anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should request a home testing kit or find out where their nearest test site is. This can be done on the government website at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, a fever, a new continuous cough, or a loss of taste and/or smell should request a test and self-isolate at home.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: "At the moment, there are only low numbers of people using the site, around 20 a day, so it is appropriate and good news that this facility is winding down.

The Testing Site was in the car park of Mansfield Civic Centre

"Things are really starting to get back to normal. Let's hope it stays that way.

"It is still possible to get a test if you have symptoms and the easiest, and safest, way to have one is to request a home testing kit to be posted to your home which you can then post back.

"It is important for people who have symptoms to remain at home and self-isolate, either until they receive notification of a negative test result or until they are no longer infectious."

People can also book a test by calling the NHS on 119 between 7am and 11pm.