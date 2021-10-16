Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, and Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire director of public health, are urging people to take up the offer of vaccination while keeping up with Covid safety measures as infection rates shoot up.

Coun Zadrozny highlighted 853 new cases, up 211 on the previous week, in Ashfield, while Mr Gribbin has described increasing infection rates across the county.

Mr Gribbin said the Nottinghamshire rate has risen a fifth, to 556 cases per 100,000, compared with the English average of 376.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Gribbin director of public health for Nottongjamshire

He said: “Steady increases have been recorded across all districts and boroughs since early September.”

Coun Zadrozny said Ashfield had been consistently been close to the UK’s highest infection rates, as vaccination levels ‘remained stubbornly’ low, with 17 per cent of residents yet to have their first dose of vaccine, and 24 per cent yet to have their second.

He urged residents to take advantage of the NHS vaccination bus which will be at the Badger Box, Derby Road, Annesley, on Tuesday, October 19, from noon-4pm, and Prolog Fulfilment, Sherwood Business Park, Annesley, later that day, from 5-7pm.

It will also be stopping at The Oval, Carsic, Sutton, the following day, October 20, from 10-4pm.

Coun Jason Zadrozny

Booster

Mr Gribbin also welcomed news of a walk-in booster jabs scheme, which starts today at Mansfield Vaccination Centre, on Chesterfield Road South, and Sutton’s King’s MIll Hospital.

It is aimed at the over 50s, over-16s with health conditions and health and social care workers who had their second jabs six months ago.

Grab a booster jab at walk ins

Mr Gribbin said: “The pandemic is not over yet.

“Covid remains a serious health risk, but we do have a safe pathway, using a combination of vaccination and for keeping going with the basic control measures.”

They included using lateral flow and PCR tests, masks wearing hand-washing and socialising outside or well ventilated areas.

Coun Zadrozny said: “The levels of positive COVID tests remain significantly higher in Ashfield, it’s a huge concern and why we’re pushing NHS bosses to improve access to vaccination levels via their mobile units.

"Covid has not gone away, It’s rampant in our district. Please take precautions, wear masks on public transport, shops and when engaging with others.”