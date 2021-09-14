Big rise in Covid cases in Mansfield

A total of 13,925 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, September 13, up from 13,779 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,734 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,996.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 150 to 15,614, giving an infection rate of 12,166 cases per 100,000 people, while cases in Newark & Sherwood increased by 136, giving an infection rate of 10,479 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 87,753 over the period, to 7,256,559.

Double doses

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mansfield, taking the total since the pandemic started to 295.

No deaths were recorded in Ashfield, or Newark & Sherwood, whose totals remained at 330 and 215 respectively.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the district and are among 10,634 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,331 people had received both jabs by Sunday, September 12, – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, it is 84,379 people, or 79 per cent, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 85,240 people, or 79 per cent.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.