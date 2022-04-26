Ashfield Covid death toll approaches 450

The national coronavirus dashboard shows 440 people had died in the area by yesterday, April 25, up from 439 on Friday.

Two Covid-related deaths were also recorded in Newark & Sherwood, taking the district’s death toll to 299.

No deaths were recorded in Mansfield and Bolsover in the last 24 hours, where the number of Covid-related deaths stand at 386 and 262 respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 151,005 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 25.

They are among 13,760 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.