Ashfield Covid death toll approaches 450

The national coronavirus dashboard shows 440 people had died in the area by yesterday, April 25, up from 439 on Friday.
Two Covid-related deaths were also recorded in Newark & Sherwood, taking the district’s death toll to 299.
No deaths were recorded in Mansfield and Bolsover in the last 24 hours, where the number of Covid-related deaths stand at 386 and 262 respectively.
They are among 13,760 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 151,005 deaths were recorded throughout England by yesterday, Monday, April 25, up from 150,711 on Friday.