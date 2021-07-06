Artwork unveiled at Mansfield hospitals to mark community spirit during Covid-19 pandemic

The artwork at King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Hospital was uncovered on Monday, July 5, which was also the 73rd birthday of the NHS

Richard Mitchell, chief executive, unveiled the artwork and is proud to dedicate space where colleagues and members of the public can reflect on the Covid pandemic and remember those who lost their lives, or had their lives changed due to the disease.

He said: “I was honoured to unveil the special pieces of artwork on the NHS’s 73rd birthday. We’re all aware of how unprecedented the last 18 months have been, and the artwork symbolises a moment to reflect on how hard colleagues at Sherwood have worked, how we’ve cared for one another, our families and our patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the Mansfield Community Hospital artwork

"I’d like to thank Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity for supporting the artwork in each of our three hospital sites and recognising the need to have somewhere to reflect and process the pandemic.”

Karen Stevenson, Trust colleague and Covid patient at King’s Mill Hospital throughout March 2020, features on the special artwork.

She said: “I am so grateful to the NHS, in particular Sherwood, for saving my life when I had Covid. I have worked in the NHS for three years, and I have never been a patient for as long as I was last year.

“I am in awe of my colleagues every day, but even more so knowing that they saved my life from this awful disease; they were so brave, risking their own health by treating me. I’ve been an advocate for the NHS and my colleagues for ages, but knowing that on the NHS’s birthday, millions of people cheered in support is great, it’s what we all need after such a difficult time.

“Being on the artwork surprised me at first, but I’m on there as a thank you to everyone who looked after me.