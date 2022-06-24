Another Covid-related death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 404 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, June 23, up from 403 on Wednesday.

They were among 14,273 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.