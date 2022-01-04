Almost 50 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, December 28.

It is down one on the 49 people in hospital the previous Tuesday, December 21.

The number of SFH beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by one in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56 per cent in the last four weeks.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 44 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 35 the previous week and 15 a month ago.

Across England there were 9,546 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 758 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56 per cent in the last four weeks. However, the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6 per cent.

The figures also show 70 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to December 26, up from 44 in the previous seven days, while 10 new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare beds, down from 14 the previous week.