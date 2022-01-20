Almost 400 new positive Covid results in Mansfield and Ashfield in a single day

A total of 27,633 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, January 19, up 199 from 27,434 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 25,270 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,272.

Cases in Ashfield also rose by 199 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 31,494, giving an infection rate of 24,540 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate of infection in Newark and Sherwood now stands at 22,939 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 23,272.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 167 to 28,244, an infection rate of 22,939, while positive tests in Bolsover district rose by 113 to 19,447 and an infection rate of 23,919.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 107,450 over the period, to 15,506,750.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Three more coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Newark & Sherwood in the latest 24-hour period, taking the death toll in the district to 261.

No Covid deaths were recorded in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bolsover, meaning their death tolls remain unchanged at 352, 384 and 231 respectively.

They are among 12,138 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid test result.

Jabs

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest figures show 77,640 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, January 18 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 90,798 and 58,948 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 90,914 people had received both jabs by Monday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.