Almost 100 new positive Covid tests across Ashfield and Mansfield in last day

A total of 33,050 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Thursday, March 3, up 30 from 33,020 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,224 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,560.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 65 in the last 24 hours to a total of 37,376, giving an infection rate of 29,123 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 49 to 33,768, an infection rate of 27,425, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by just 21 to 23,130 and an infection rate of 28,448 per 100,000 people.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,375 over the period, to 19,074,696.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

No new Covid-related deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 369, 408, 272 and 250 respectively.

They are among 12,879 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 60,517 people in Mansfield have received a booster or third does of a Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, March 2, 60 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 79,070 people, or 78 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 71,806 people, 64 per cent, have received a booster, among 92,088, or 82 per cent, to have two jabs.

In Bolsover, 48,564 people, 67 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab, while in Newark & Sherwood, it is 74,938 people, or 66 per cent.

Across England, 66 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.