A third of people in Mansfield fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 30,486 people had received both jabs by May 9 – 34 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 26,600 were aged 40 and over – 46 per cent of the age group.

It means 3,886 people aged between 16 to 39 have received both doses.

A third of people in Mansfield have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images)

Across England, a third of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Mansfield.

Across Mansfield, 69 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manor, Hornby & Peafields, with 79.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham, 76.1 per cent

3) Forest Town & Newlands, 74.5 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill, 50.2 per cent

2) Newgate & Carr Bank, 56.8 per cent

3) Oak Tree & Ransom Wood, 63.9 per cent

Across England, 15m people had received a second dose of the jab by May 9 – 33 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 13.3m people aged 40 and over – 47 per cent of the age group.

In total, 29.4m people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 65 per cent of people over 16.