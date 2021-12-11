96 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 19,738 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Friday, December 10, up from 19,642 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 18,050 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,078.

Cases in Ashfield also increased by 96 in the last 24 hours to a total of 22,525 people. The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 17,551 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases in Bolsover district rose by 39, to 13,876 and an infection rate of 17,067 cases per 100,000 people, while positive results in Newark & Sherwood increased by 133 to 19,739. The rate of infection in Newark & Sherwood now stands at 16,031 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 58,184 over the period, to 10,719,165.

Four more coronavirus deaths were recorded across the districts in the latest 24-hour period – two in Newark & Sherwood and one each in Mansfield and Bolsover.

The death toll across the four districts of Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover now stands at 364, 331, 236 and 226 respectively.

They are among 11,592 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccines

The figures also show 75,771 people in Mansfield had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday, December 9 – 75 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 88,261 people had received both jabs by Thursday, 78 per cent of those eligible, while in Bolsover the figure is 57,615, or 79 per cent. In Newark & Sherwood, the total stands at 88,778 people, or 78 per cent.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.