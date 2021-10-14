94 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 16,230 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 13, up from 16,136 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,842 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,441.

There are 138 new positive test results in Ashfield, taking the total to 18,330 and giving an infection rate of 14,283 cases per 100,000 people, while cases in Newark & Sherwood have risen by 89 to 14,967, giving an infection rate of 12,156.

A total of 18,330 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 13.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 41,446 over the period, to 8,272,883.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 304 people had died in the area by yesterday – up from 303 on Tuesday.

The death toll for Ashfield has been revised down to 339, while it is unchanged in Newark & Sherwood at 222.

They are among 10,918 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccine

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,713 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, October 12 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 85,897 people, or 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 86,721, also 76 per cent.

Across England, 78 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.