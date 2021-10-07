92 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 15,588 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Wednesday, October 6, up from 15,496 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,255 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,047.

There were 122 new cases in Ashfield, taking the total to 17,454 and giving an infection rate of 13,600 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 85 to 14,406, giving an infection rate of 11,700.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,675 over the period, to 8,006,660.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in any of the three districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows 302 people had died in Mansfied by Wednesday, October 6, alongside 338 in Ashfield and 221 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 10,851 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccination uptake for the UK has been suspended to allow developers to work on a solution to include young people aged 12-15.