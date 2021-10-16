81 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 16,386 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 15, up from 16,305 on Thursday and 16,230 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,985 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,574.

The number of cases in Ashfield increased by 122 in the last 24 hours, to 18,582, up from 18,460 on Thursday and 18,330 on Wednesday, giving an infection rate of 14,479 cases per 100,000 people

Cases in Newark & Sherwood rose by 78 to 15,145, up from 15,067 on Thursday and 14,967 on Wednesday, giving a rate of infection of 12,300.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 44,212 over the period, to 8,361,651.

Two more coronavirus deaths were recorded in Ashfield over the last 24 hours, taking the Covid death toll in the district to 341.

The number of deaths remained unchanged in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, at 304 and 222 respectively.

They are among 10,949 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in each district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccinations

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,779 people had received both jabs by Thursday, October 14 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 85,973 people, or 76 per cent of those eligible had received both jabs by Thursday, compared with 86,802 people, or 77 per cent, in Newark & Sherwood.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.