77 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield alongside 62 in Ashfield

A total of 18,533 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, November 23, up from 18,456 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 16,948 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,893.

Coronavirus cases in Ashfield increased by 62 in the last 24 hours, to 21,269. The infection rate in the district now stands at 16,573 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases in Bolsover district rose by 68 to 13,129, giving an infection rate of 16,148, while positive tests in Newark & Sherwood rose by a huge 111 to 18,089, giving an infection rate of 14,691 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,482 over the period, to 9,932,408.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded across the four districts, in Ashfield, taking the Covid-related death toll there to 353.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Bolsover and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged at 319, 223 and 231 respectively.

They are among 11,393 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Because of technical issues, the latest vaccination data has not been provided for local authorities in England.