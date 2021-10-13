72 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 16,136 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 12, up from 16,064 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,756 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,379.

The number of cases in Ashfield increased by 115 to 18,192, giving a rate of infection of 14,175 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 52, to a total of 14,878 and giving an infection rate of 12,084.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,668 over the period, to 8,231,437.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period across the three districts.

The dashboard shows 303 people had died in Mansfield by yesterday, alongside 340 in Ashfield and 222 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 10,907 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Double jabbed

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,680 people had received both jabs by Monday, October 11 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 85,854, 76 per cent, while in Newark & Sherwood, 86,673 people had received both jabs by Monday, 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 78 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.