A total of 21,340 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, November 24, up from 21,269 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 16,628 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,955.

Cases in Mansfield increased by 57 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 18,590, giving an infection rate of 17,000.

The rate of infection in Bolsover now stands at 16,201 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,955.

In Newark & Sherwood, the number of people confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 increased by 111, taking the total to 18,200 and an infection rate of 14,782, while cases in Bolsover rose by 43 to 13,172 and a rate of infection of 16,201.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,435 over the period, to 9,974,843.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ashfield.

The dashboard shows 354 people had died in the area by November 24.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover were unchanged at 319, 231 and 223 respectively.

They are among 11,402 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,995 people had received both jabs by November 23 – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 87,351 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, 78 per cent of those eligible, while in Bolsover the figure is 57,135, also 78 per cent,.

In Newark & Sherwood, 87,973 people have received both jabs, 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.