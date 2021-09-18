66 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 14,206 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday afternoon, Friday, September 17, up from 14,140 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,991 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 11,147.

In Ashfield, cases rose by 54 to 15,870, giving an infection rate of 12,366 cases per 100,000 people, while cases in Newark & Sherwood increased by 47, to 13,117, giving an infection rate of 10,653 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,292 over the period, to 7,371,301.

One new coronavirus death was recorded in Ashfield over the last 24 hour period, meaning 332 people had died in the area by Friday since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were recorded in Mansfield or Newark & Sherwood, where the death toll stands at 296 and 215 respectively.

They are among 10,675 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccination rates

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,565 people had received both jabs by Thursday, September 16 – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield the number is 84,670 people, or 79 per cent of the population of over-16s, while in Newark & Sherwood the proportionis 80 per cent, with 85,549 people having received both jabs.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.