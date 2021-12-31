650 further coronavirus cases and three more Covid deaths recorded across Mansfield and Ashfield in last 24 hours

Cases in Ashfield have risen by 388 in the last 24 hours. A total of 25,948 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 30, up from 25,560 on Wednesday, December 29.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 20,219 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 19,149.

In Mansfield, the number of cases increased by 277 to a total of 22,677, giving a rate of infection of 20,738 per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 22,677 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 30, up from 22,400 on Wednesday.

Cases in Bolsover rose by 221 to 15,790 and an infection rate of 19,421, while positive tests in Newark & Sherwood increased by 291 to 23,361 and an infection rate of 18,973.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 188,124 over the period, to 12,748,050.

Two more Covid deaths were recorded in Mansfield in the last 24 hours, alongside one in Ashfield and two in Bolsover.

The dashboard shows 337 people had died in Mansfield by Thursday, December 30, alongside 367 in Ashfield and 228 in Bolsover.

The death toll in Newark & Sherwood remains unchanged at 246.

They are among 11,794 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccine

The figures also show that four in five people in Ashfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 89,611 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, December 29 – 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Mansfield, 76,759 people had received both jabs by December 29, 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while the figure in Bolsover is 58,330, or 80 per cent of those eligible.

The latest figures show 90,043 people in Newark & Sherwood had received both jabs byWednesday, 79 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.